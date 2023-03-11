Technology

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is much cheaper on Flipkart

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro supports Dolby Vision

Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7 Pro offers stylish looks, sturdy build-up, a sharp display, robust hardware, and terrific battery life. If you just want a classic laptop with a professional-grade performance, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro is one of the top contenders to watch out for. Flipkart is currently offering attractive discounts on the laptop; making it even more considerable. Here's the deal.

Why does this story matter?

Lenovo's Yoga series laptops are renowned for their portability, performance, and long-lasting battery backup.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro is competitive enough to take on powerful video editing desktops. Its internal hardware is suitable for photo/video editing, as well as running graphics-intensive games.

Additionally, it is loaded with Dolby goodies to enhance the audio and video experience over the course of usage.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,290. However, it is retailing at Rs. 69,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 36,300. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards.

The laptop boasts a QHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro has a sleek-looking conventional design, with an aluminum chassis, thin bezels, raised camera notch, a backlit keyboard, a precision touchpad, and a ToF HD webcam. The laptop gets a 14.0-inch QHD+ (1800x2880 pixels) anti-glare IPS panel, with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, 246ppi pixel density, 400-nits brightness, and Dolby Vision.

It packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is equipped with two Thunderbolt ports, one Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The device houses Dolby Atmos-optimized stereo speakers and a dual-array microphone.

The device has 16GB of RAM

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor, paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit). It packs a 4-cell Li-Polymer battery which delivers up to 20 hours of usage. It can be re-fueled using the 65W fast-charging power adapter.