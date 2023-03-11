Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is much cheaper on Flipkart
Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7 Pro offers stylish looks, sturdy build-up, a sharp display, robust hardware, and terrific battery life. If you just want a classic laptop with a professional-grade performance, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro is one of the top contenders to watch out for. Flipkart is currently offering attractive discounts on the laptop; making it even more considerable. Here's the deal.
Why does this story matter?
- Lenovo's Yoga series laptops are renowned for their portability, performance, and long-lasting battery backup.
- The Yoga Slim 7 Pro is competitive enough to take on powerful video editing desktops. Its internal hardware is suitable for photo/video editing, as well as running graphics-intensive games.
- Additionally, it is loaded with Dolby goodies to enhance the audio and video experience over the course of usage.
Everything to know about the deal
On Flipkart, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,290. However, it is retailing at Rs. 69,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 36,300. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards.
The laptop boasts a QHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro has a sleek-looking conventional design, with an aluminum chassis, thin bezels, raised camera notch, a backlit keyboard, a precision touchpad, and a ToF HD webcam. The laptop gets a 14.0-inch QHD+ (1800x2880 pixels) anti-glare IPS panel, with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, 246ppi pixel density, 400-nits brightness, and Dolby Vision.
It packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is equipped with two Thunderbolt ports, one Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The device houses Dolby Atmos-optimized stereo speakers and a dual-array microphone.
The device has 16GB of RAM
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor, paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit). It packs a 4-cell Li-Polymer battery which delivers up to 20 hours of usage. It can be re-fueled using the 65W fast-charging power adapter.