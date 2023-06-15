Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 15: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for June 15: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 15, 2023 | 09:55 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only on Android platform (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has become immensely popular since its debut in September 2021. In order to eliminate monotony and as a token of appreciation, the developers of the game provide numerous additional in-game items every day. Players can either get the in-game collectibles for free using redeemable codes or by purchasing them using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. It provides improved visuals and enhanced gameplay. The free rewards redemption program has attributed to the game's widespread popularity among Indian players. The game is currently available only for Android users and has crossed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

There are a few guidelines for redeeming the codes in Free Fire MAX. Players have to log in using their official gaming credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The codes have to be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website. Each redeemable code is valid only once. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for today: 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ.

How to redeem the codes?

Visit the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your Google, Facebook, Huawei, Twitter, Apple, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text field and click "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Following every successful redemption, you will receive a notification. The associated reward can be picked up from the in-game notification section.

Here's a list of other battle royale games

Several other battle royale games offer a similar gaming experience as Free Fire MAX. The list includes Call of Duty, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite, and New State Mobile.