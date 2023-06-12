Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 12

Written by Akash Pandey June 12, 2023 | 10:14 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has a download size of 605MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is currently restricted to the Android ecosystem. Yet, it is quite popular among players due to its visual enhancements. Notably, the game has clocked over 100 million downloads, along with a favorable rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store. Hence, the creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, appreciating players and allowing them to unlock several in-game accessories.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿ lets players collect a range of collectibles using diamonds—the gaming currency that is obtainable by spending a significant amount of real money. Since not every player is willing to invest resources, the game developers have introduced a rewards redemption program. This reward redemption strategy helps individuals use 12-15-digit redeemable codes to unlock tons of in-game items without paying a penny.

Some factors to consider when redeeming codes

When redeeming Free Fire MAX codes, you need to follow these points. The alphanumeric codes have a restricted redemption window. Hence, you need to claim them before their expiry. The character sets are case-sensitive, so you have to enter them correctly. Furthermore, every code can be claimed once per account, and only by gamers on Indian servers.

Check out the codes for June 12

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., June 12 are listed here. Utilize them to unlock rewards. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, B3G7-A22T-WDR7X.

How to redeem codes?

Visit the rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Login using your Facebook, Apple, Huawei, Twitter, Google, or VK credentials. Type a redeemable code in the text field, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok" to continue. You will be notified if the code has been redeemed successfully, and the reward will be sent to your in-app notification shelf within 24 hours.

You can earn these rewards

The Free Fire MAX codes are a combination of letters and numbers. They are only redeemable via the official redemption webpage. The codes can help individuals acquire in-game collectibles like weapon crates, premium bundles, diamonds, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more.