Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 18

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 18

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 18, 2023, 09:48 am 2 min read

Free Fire Max can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has garnered immense popularity since the time the game made its debut in September 2021. The battle royale game provides an extensive range of additional in-game items daily. These extra rewards can either be accessed using redeem codes or purchased using real money. Here is the list of codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

The additional in-game collectibles come in handy during combat, helping players improve their gaming strategies and enabling them to achieve better scoreboard rankings.

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India.

The game has recorded over 100 million downloads from the Google Play Store and has scored a favorable rating of 4.1 out of 5.

The alphanumeric redeem codes are time-sensitive

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. Users must log in to the game's rewards redemption website only using the official gaming credentials. Guest IDs are not allowed. Each redeem code can be accessed only once per player. The alphanumeric redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for today: FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-WFNP-P956. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR.

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes

Go to the official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in to your account using your registered Google, Huawei, Twitter, Apple ID, Facebook, or VK credentials. Enter any redeem code in the text field and click 'Confirm,' and then select 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.

Here is a list of other battle royale games

These games also offer a similar gaming experience as Free Fire MAX. The list includes Apex Legends Mobile, Call of Duty, New State Mobile, BGMI, and Fortnite. All the games come with multiple playing modes.