Technology

WhatsApp for Android to get re-designed floating action buttons

WhatsApp for Android to get re-designed floating action buttons

Written by Akash Pandey June 11, 2023 | 05:53 pm 2 min read

The re-designed floating action buttons will follow Material Design 3 guidelines

It seems like WhatsApp is listening to user feedback. While the revamped user interface has been long requested, the platform is now working on the same for the in-app floating action buttons. The re-designed buttons are currently under development. They will be introduced in the future update of the app. However, thanks to WABetaInfo, we get a sneak peek.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has already started pushing re-designed elements for the interface. The modified bottom navigation bar was the first clue that denoted WhatsApp's intent. Since then, the platform has continued to take mini steps, caring about every little detail. It has also introduced a new style for toggles based on Material Design 3. These improvements denote that WhatsApp is indeed committed to redesigning the application.

Buttons on calls/status tabs will also be improved

WhatsApp has planned to redesign the floating action button that allows users to quickly initiate a new chat. Instead of a circular block, the button will now appear in a squarish shape with slightly rounded edges, adhering to the Material Design 3 guidelines. The re-design won't be limited to the floating action button. Instead, it'll be applied to all buttons within the calls/status tabs.

The improvements will be noticeable in the future update

The interface revamp has been long requested by users, and WhatsApp is now introducing various improvements one after another. There are possibilities for further enhancements regarding the user interface in a future update. The re-designed floating action buttons will be released to beta testers soon.

WhatsApp has recently introduced 'Channels'

WhatsApp recently announced a new way of messaging, 'Channels,' which is a broadcast-based service. Unlike regular interpersonal chats, Channels are meant for one-to-many conversations. With Channels, admins will be allowed to send texts, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. However, being of a one-way nature, receivers/members other than admins, won't be able to reply. Users can see messages from Channels in the new tab.

How to join a Channel?

WhatsApp users can join Channels using direct links sent through chats, emails, or online posts. A "searchable directory" is also under development to allow individuals to find different channels for sports, local officials, hobbies, and more. With the new directory, users will be able to search their preferred Channel. The '+' sign next to the Channel's name can be used to join one.