This 'augmented reality laptop' makes foldable devices outdated

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2023, 02:55 pm 2 min read

California-based Sightful has introduced an "augmented reality laptop," dubbed Spacetop. It is primarily designed for the "work from anywhere" culture. Spacetop uses AR to transform the environment into a portable home office. It offers a 100-inch virtual canvas, allowing for a clutter-free and structured work environment. The device can be grabbed by 1,000 early adopters via an application-based program. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

The work-from-home (or anywhere) trend is not going to fade away anytime soon, and Sightful was to capitalize on that.

While augmented reality has enormous potential, the company believes humans are yet to find a practical application for it.

Hence, it has implemented the technology to its device, which will serve as a means to accomplish day-to-day workloads in a whole new way.

The device provides a unique spatial environment

Spacetop is built with custom hardware to provide a unique spatial environment. It uses augmented reality to overcome the physical limitations of traditional laptops, allowing individuals to carry with them a large private, virtual workspace, anywhere as per their need and convenience. The product offers a familiar laptop-like form factor. Dimensions-wise, it measures 1.57x10.47x8.8 inches and weighs around 1.5kg.

The device packs 8GB of RAM

Spacetop is a hardware deck, featuring a full-fledged keyboard akin to a regular laptop. It also comes with custom NReal glasses for you to see in AR. The device projects your workflow directly in front of whatever you are looking at, offering an expansive, 100-inch virtual screen view. The device houses a Snapdragon 865 chipset, an Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

It acts as a multi-monitor setup

Spacetop allows for a seamless and intuitive working experience, unlike traditional laptops which require you to constantly switch windows and tabs to perform tasks. You can enjoy a familiar but significantly expanded view in AR. Spacetop also functions as a multi-monitor setup, allowing you to create a limitless digital workspace as per your work requirements.

For now, it is only available to 1,000 early adopters

Spacetop has been created by a team of 60+ spatial computing experts, including veterans from Apple, Magic Leap, and Microsoft. For the time being, Spacetop is only available to 1,000 early adopters via an application-based program. It is priced at $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh).