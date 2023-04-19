Technology

Spotify down: Users report outage on mobile app and web

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 19, 2023, 06:28 pm 1 min read

A number of users have reported that they are unable to play music or access podcasts on Spotify. The issue appears to affect the Web version and mobile apps as well. Users cannot access music playlists, albums, or podcast episodes while using the web interface. The streaming giant has acknowledged the issue and is working on resolving it.

Spotify is working on resolving the issue