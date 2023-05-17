Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 17: Redeem in-game rewards

Free Fire MAX codes for May 17: Redeem in-game rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 17, 2023, 10:19 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer action-adventure game that provides an extensive range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. The game was released in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide several exclusive rewards which can be accessed for free via redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX quickly rose to fame after it was launched. The game is currently available only to Android users in India and has recorded more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The frequent updates, free rewards redemption program, and improved gameplay, among other gaming policies, have contributed to the game's widespread popularity.

There are some ground rules for redeeming the codes

In order to redeem the codes, users have to log in to the game's rewards redemption website using the official gaming credentials only since Guest IDs are not permitted. The alphanumeric redeem codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release. Each player can redeem as many codes as they want to but each redeem code can be accessed only once.

Check out the list of rewards

The redeem codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to multiple in-game collectibles. The list includes diamonds, protective gear, pets, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, skins, weapons, and more.

Here are the codes for May 17

Check out the codes for today: FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

Here's how you can redeem the codes

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes: First, head to the official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in using your registered Google, Apple ID, Twitter, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a redeem code in the text field and click 'Confirm,' and then 'Ok.' Following every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.