WhatsApp launches new 'Channels' feature to broadcast messages
WhatsApp, the world's most popular instant messaging platform, has introduced a new way of messaging on the app. Dubbed 'Channels,' it is a broadcast-based service. Unlike the typical interpersonal conversations on WhatsApp, Channels are meant for one-to-many conversations. With Channels, the company aims to build the "most private broadcasting service available," it said in a blog post.
Channel messages will appear in the 'Updates' tab
WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool. Admins of Channels will be able to send texts, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. However, due to the one-way nature, users won't be able to reply to those messages. WhatsApp has added a new 'Updates' tab for Channels. Users will be able to see messages from Channels and Status in the new tab.