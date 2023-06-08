Technology

WhatsApp launches new 'Channels' feature to broadcast messages

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 08, 2023, 01:37 pm 1 min read

Only admins can send messages on WhatsApp Channels (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp, the world's most popular instant messaging platform, has introduced a new way of messaging on the app. Dubbed 'Channels,' it is a broadcast-based service. Unlike the typical interpersonal conversations on WhatsApp, Channels are meant for one-to-many conversations. With Channels, the company aims to build the "most private broadcasting service available," it said in a blog post.

Channel messages will appear in the 'Updates' tab

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool. Admins of Channels will be able to send texts, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. However, due to the one-way nature, users won't be able to reply to those messages. WhatsApp has added a new 'Updates' tab for Channels. Users will be able to see messages from Channels and Status in the new tab.