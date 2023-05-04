Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 4: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 04, 2023, 09:50 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game that was released by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the developers of the game provide access to several additional in-game items on a daily basis. The exclusive rewards can either be purchased using real money or can be accessed for free using redeem codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India.

The game has managed to score a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store and has crossed the 100 million downloads mark.

The additional in-game collectibles come in handy to players on the battlefield and help them improve their scoreboard rankings.

The redeem codes are time sensitive

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes are time sensitive and have to be redeemed within 12-18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website. Guest IDs are not permitted. Each redeem code is valid only once.

Check out the codes for May 4

Here are the codes for today: 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55.

How to redeem the codes?

First, go to the official rewards redemption webpage (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Use your registered Apple ID, Facebook, Huawei, Google, Twitter, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Enter any redeem code in the text field and then tap 'Confirm,' and select 'Ok.' You will be able to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section following every successful redemption.

