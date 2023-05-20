Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 20

Written by Akash Pandey May 20, 2023, 10:13 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is a thrilling adventure. However, Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program makes it even more appealing. The alphanumeric codes, which the creators release daily, let players unlock various in-game items that improve their performance and help them climb the leaderboard. Individuals unwilling to spend real money on bonuses can use the codes.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX with graphical upgrades in 2021.

The game rapidly attracted a large number of players in the Android community. Its exhilarating gameplay has helped it surpass 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Now, to appreciate players, the creators have introduced a rewards redemption program, that allows individuals to unlock in-game items for free.

Every code can be redeemed once per player

Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed only via the rewards redemption site using the official login credentials. A player can claim multiple codes in one sitting. However, every code is redeemable once per user. The alphanumeric codes can be accessed by gamers on Indian servers. The 12-digit character sets must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within a limited duration.

Check out the codes for May 20

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for today. Use them to earn free supplies. FFTHTFYJAQ6R23F, F4VRBJVUIYTFVBE, F4NM5K6YIHU7Y6F, FTGDVBSNMEJKO5. FF9UYHJGMVCLDO, FEIUYH5GB6Y7NU, FMJLNOBIV8U7Y6, FT5SRDFV4N5M6. FKYLOHI8UBVYHJ, FSK7OE4IU5TGJB, FUY6ST5REFGRBT, FFYTJHFTYHTYHR.

Players can earn these rewards

Gamers can unlock a range of Free Fire MAX items using the 12-digit codes. The long list of freebies includes diamonds, pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more. These rewards assist gamers in improving their gaming performance.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head to the official rewards redemption page. Now, access your official gaming account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in a redeemable code in the text field, and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption yields a reward that can be picked from the game's mail/notification section.