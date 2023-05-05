Technology

Free Fire MAX's May 5 codes: Earn several in-game bonuses

Written by Akash Pandey May 05, 2023, 10:17 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX enhances the combat experience by offering free access to several in-game accessories. For that purpose, the creators run a rewards redemption program on a daily basis, allowing players to collect a range of exclusive bonuses without having to spend real money. The codes are helpful for those who are unwilling to use real money to obtain gaming equipment.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has experienced huge popularity in India since its debut in September 2021.

The game is currently limited to the Android OS and has been accessed more than 100 million times via Google Play Store.

Developers show their appreciation and aim to retain players by distributing redeemable codes, which allow individuals to unlock in-game rewards for free.

Each code is redeemable once per player

Gamers can redeem codes through the rewards redemption platform only if they are logged in using their official credentials. Guest IDs are not permitted for redeeming codes. Every code has a single-use restriction per player and it should be claimed within a limited timeframe of 12-18 hours. Furthermore, only players on Indian servers are eligible to redeem the 12-digit character set.

Here's what you can claim using codes

The Free Fire MAX codes help unlock rewards such as protective gear, loot crates, outfits, royale vouchers, diamonds, in-game weapons, pets, skins, combat equipment, and more. These items can aid players on the battleground and help them climb the leaderboard standings.

Check out the codes for May 5

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. May 5 are listed here. Use them to collect combat equipment. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF10-617K-GUF9 FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-9MB3-PFA5 FF11-DAKX-4WHV, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-WFNP-P956, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD

How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page to redeem the codes. Now, access your gaming account using your registered Facebook, Google, Apple, Twitter, Huawei, or VK login credentials. Enter a code into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail/notification shelf.