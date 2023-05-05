Technology

Amazon, Flipkart sales: Best deals on 4K Android TVs

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 05, 2023

OnePlus 55 Y1S Pro is priced at Rs. 36,999 on Amazon

Amazon and Flipkart are known for offering eye-catching discounts on several tech products, including smartphones, TVs, speakers, smartwatches, and so on. The two leading e-commerce retailers currently have their summer sales live in India. If you are considering purchasing a new television, you must check out these 4K Android TVs that are currently being offered at a great discount.

Redmi Smart TV X50 (50-inch): Priced at Rs. 29,999

Redmi Smart TV X50 is available for Rs. 29,999 on Amazon, after a 33% discount on the MRP (Rs. 44,999). As for the highlights, the 50-inch LED TV offers a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with Dolby Vision. The supported apps include Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. It gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

OnePlus ‎55 Y1S Pro (55-inch): Priced at Rs. 36,999

OnePlus's 55 Y1S Pro is priced at Rs. 36,999 (MRP: Rs. 49,999) on Amazon, after a 26% discount. Talking about the key highlights, the TV offers a 55-inch LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also provides Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Miracast.

Acer AR65AR2851UDSB (65-inch): Priced at Rs. 49,999

Acer AR65AR2851UDSB is currently selling for Rs. 49,999 on Amazon, a 33% price drop from its MRP of Rs. 74,990. The 65-inch LED TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It supports Zee5, Eros Now, SonyLiv, YouTube, and Hungama. You get Bluetooth 5 along with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

Nokia 55UHDAQNDT5Q (55-inch): Priced at Rs. 39,999

Nokia 55UHDAQNDT5Q is available at Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart, which translates to a 50% discount on its MRP of Rs. 79,999. The 55-inch TV features a 60Hz QLED display with 400-nits of peak brightness and comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It supports casting from both mobile and laptop. For I/O, the device offers three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Mi L50M7-A2IN (50-inch): Priced at Rs. 30,999

Mi L50M7-A2IN carries a price tag of Rs. 30,999 on Flipkart. It is selling for 31% lower than the MRP of Rs. 44,999. The 55-inch TV features a 60Hz LED display and comes with Dolby Audio.