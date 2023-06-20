Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's June 20 codes: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX's June 20 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey June 20, 2023 | 10:11 am 3 min read

The game was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ allows individuals to collect a variety of gaming accessories using the in-game currency (diamonds), which can be obtained by shelling out a sizeable sum of real money. Since investing resources is not everyone's first preference, developers have introduced a rewards redemption system through which a fresh set of redeemable codes are released daily. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿ is quite popular among gamers in the Android ecosystem due to its improved visuals. The game accounts for more than 100 million downloads and a positive rating on the Google Play Store. Therefore, the creators have introduced redeemable codes to appreciate players. The 12/15-digit codes help collect multiple in-game items free of charge on a daily basis.

Codes can be redeemed only by players on Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players must sign in to the rewards redemption web page using their registered credentials. Guest ID usage is not allowed. The alphanumeric codes can only be used once per person, and once they are made available, you have a limited amount of time to claim them. Additionally, the codes are only accessible to players on Indian servers.

Here are the codes for June 20

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., June 20 are listed here. FBR4N5MTJKYHUYB, FFCMCPSJ99S3, FGTDBENMKR59O6T, XZJZE25WEFJJ. V427K98RUCHZ, FIYUHJGMCKXI8SU, F7EYTG45BNTYMHK, MCPW2D1U3XA3. FNR45MKTYIHUBYV, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FNCXJSUYT5R6QED, FFCMCPSBN9CU. F2CVB3HWEYRFTCR, BR43FMAPYEZZ, FXDCSVBWJI4U7YH, NPYFATT3HGSQ. FFCMCPSGC9XZ, F5GBTGNVKO9IUYH, MCPW2D2WKWF2, FRGBN5M6K4L7OUJ. FKMBVKIU7Y6T5RF, FFCMCPSEN5MX, FAVBQHY2TR3D4CV, HNC95435FAGJ. FRBNFJIVUYTDFVE, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, FI8U7YETGBTRGHF, FFT67UYRTGRTGR3. FIRERTF65TVBRUH, FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH, FMKOBI98UYGTDEB.

Use these steps to unlock rewards

Visit the official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Apple, Twitter, Huawei, Google, Facebook, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Type a redeemable code in the text box, select "Confirm," and then click on "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.

Not a Free Fire MAX fan? Try these alternatives

If Free Fire MAX isn't your cup of tea, try other battle royale titles from the Google Play Store like Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, Call of Duty, New State Mobile, and Fortnite. You get multiple playing modes, with different features and experiences, on these games.