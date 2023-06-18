Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 18: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey June 18, 2023 | 10:07 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android ecosystem in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX lets players unlock a range of gaming accessories using diamonds—the in-game currency that can be acquired by spending a significant amount of real money. Since not everyone prefers to invest resources, developers have introduced an alternative strategy. A set of fresh redeemable codes is published on a daily basis to let gamers earn bonuses for free. Check out today's codes.

Free Fire MAX's enhanced visuals have captured the interest of mobile gamers. Although it is currently only available on Android, it has received more than 100 million downloads and has a rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. In order to show their appreciation, the developers release redeemable codes that enable players to gather a variety of in-game items for free.

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers should log in to the official rewards redemption webpage using their registered credentials. Guest IDs cannot be used for code redemption. The alphanumeric codes can only be used once per individual. They should be claimed within a limited timeframe. Also, they can only be accessed by players on Indian servers.

Here are the codes for June 18

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed here. Use them to earn rewards. FF11NJN5YS3E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, W0JJAFV3TU5E, YXY3EGTLHGJX. FF10GCGXRNHY, SARG886AV5GR, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF119MB3PFA5. FF11DAKX4WHV, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11WFNPP956, ZYPPXWRWIAHD. FF10617KGUF9, MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ. ZRJAPH294KV5, B6IYCTNH4PV3.

Here's how to redeem codes

Visit the official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in to your account, using your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK details. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok." Every successful redemption will let you collect a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.

Players can earn these exclusive rewards

Free Fire MAX codes are made up of 12-16 digit alphanumeric characters. They are redeemable only via the game's rewards redemption page. The codes help players in obtaining in-game items such as gloo walls, weapon crates, pets, diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more.