Free Fire MAX codes for June 21: Collect free rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 21, 2023 | 10:03 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

﻿Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game that provides a wide range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. It was released in September 2021. The extra in-game collectibles, which can be accessed for free using redeem codes, come in handy during combat and help players improve their scoreboard rankings. Here is the list of codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿ became immensely popular mainly due to the improved visuals and the free rewards redemption program. It is currently available only to Android users in India. The additional in-game items can also be purchased using money, However, not all players prefer to do that. Hence, the creators of the game generate free redeem codes daily.

Codes can only be accessed via Indian servers

Each player can redeem as many codes as they wish. However, each code is valid only once and has to be redeemed within a specific timeframe. The alphanumeric codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. Players must sign in to the game's official rewards redemption page using their registered credentials since guest IDs are not allowed.

Here's a list of rewards available in the game

Free Fire MAX provides access to a number of additional in-game supplies. The list includes pets, protective gear, loot crates, premium bundles, reward points, weapons, royale vouchers, and costumes, among others.

Check out the codes for June 21

Here is the list of codes for today: Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX.

How to redeem the codes?

First, head to the game's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, click "Confirm," and then tap "Ok." You will be allowed to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section within 24 hours.