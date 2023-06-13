Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 13: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey June 13, 2023 | 09:55 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's﻿ Free Fire MAX allows gamers to collect a range of collectibles using diamonds—the in-game currency that can be acquired only by spending real money. However, not every player is willing to invest resources. To address this, game creators have introduced a rewards redemption program. Each day, redeemable codes are introduced to let players unlock several gaming accessories for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is limited to the Android ecosystem. Despite that, it has gained massive popularity among players due to its visual improvements. Notably, the game has recorded 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store. As a token of appreciation, the creators release redeemable codes on a regular basis.

Codes should be redeemed within a limited timeframe

There are some points to consider when redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes. Each code is redeemable once per account. You have to enter the codes correctly because they are case-sensitive. The alphanumeric codes have a restricted redemption timeframe and should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release. The codes can be redeemed only by gamers on the Indian servers.

Check out the codes for June 13

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. June 13 are mentioned below. Use them to unlock rewards. Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D, FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS, GEF8-B4N5-M6YK, OB98-7FD6-E5TR AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI, ET5W-G345-T6YH, RGY1-TG4F-VBE4, G5B6-NY3M-KU8H DCV3-BH4E-JRFI, JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

How to use redeemable codes?

Head to the rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using your Facebook, Apple, Huawei, Twitter, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in a redeemable code in the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Once the redemption is successful, you will be notified, and the reward will be sent to your in-app notification section within 24 hours.

What are the benefits of the rewards redemption program

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program helps players obtain in-game items without spending money. It gives more options to customize characters and weapons, increases the chances of winning matches, and improves your overall gameplay experience.