Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 21: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for May 21: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey May 21, 2023, 10:35 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India only on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX lets gamers unlock multiple in-game items using diamonds, the in-game currency that can be obtained only by shelling out a significant chunk of real money. However, not every player is willing to invest resources. Instead, a majority of them seek other methods of reward collection. This is where redeemable codes are helpful. They allow access to multiple bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS.

The visually improved battle royale game has become extremely popular, boasting more than 100 million downloads, and a favorable rating of 4.1 on the Google Play Store.

Therefore, as a token of appreciation, developers publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing individuals to unlock several in-game freebies.

Codes can be redeemed once per player

Individuals should use their official login credentials to access Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page in order to redeem the codes. The site restricts the use of Guest IDs for code redemption. Further, only players on Indian servers are eligible to claim the codes. A gamer can access multiple codes. However, they can redeem each character set just once.

Check out the codes for May 21

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., May 21, are listed here. Utilize them to obtain rewards such as diamonds, premium bundles, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-WFNP-P956. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

Follow these instructions to redeem codes

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, visit the code redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, access your gaming account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, and VK credentials. Fill in a code in the text box, click on "Confirm," followed by pressing "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can collect a reward that can be obtained from the game's notification panel.

Not a Free Fire MAX fan? Try these alternatives

There are several alternatives to Free Fire MAX that can be explored on the Google Play Store. The long list of battle royale games includes Call of Duty, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and more. Each game comes with multiple playing modes.