Free Fire MAX codes for June 14: Redeem exclusive rewards

The game is currently limited to the Android platform (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an interesting action-adventure game that provides a wide range of additional in-game supplies on a daily basis. For players who are unwilling to spend money for obtaining the extra resources, the creators of the game release redeemable codes that unlock in-game collectibles for free. Check out the list of codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India. It has scored a rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store and has surpassed 100 million downloads. The game has garnered immense popularity since its release in September 2021 mainly due to the enhanced gameplay, improved visuals, and free rewards redemption program.

There are a few rules for redeeming the codes

Players have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and should be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release. The codes can be redeemed only via the official rewards redemption website. Players can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once.

The rewards include reward points and costumes, among others

The list of rewards in Free Fire MAX includes pets, weapons, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, and costumes. The additional in-game collectibles come in handy during combat and help players improve their scoreboard rankings.

Here are the codes for today

Check out the codes for June 14. HNC9-5435-FAGJ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Go to the official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in using your Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, or VK gaming credentials. Enter any redeemable code in the text box and select "Confirm," and then click "Ok." You will receive a notification after every successful redemption and you will be able to collect the reward from the in-game notification section.