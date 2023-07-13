Technology

Google Play to allow NFTs in apps and games

Written by Athik Saleh July 13, 2023 | 12:35 pm 3 min read

Google has been exploring ways to improve the Web3 content offered on Google Play. The company has now updated its Play policy to allow the integration of tokenized digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into apps and games. The announcement was made by Google Play's group product manager Joseph Mills. Let's see the new policy and how it affects blockchain-based apps.

Why does this story matter?

Google has often been criticized for its strict approach toward blockchain-based apps. The company was known for its shoot-first attitude toward crypto content. However, there has been a shift in Google's approach toward Web3 content. The tech giant even announced an accelerator program for Web3 start-ups. The new Play policy is a significant step in the right direction.

Developers will be able to boost user loyalty

Google's new Play policy will make it easy to transact blockchain-based content in apps and games. It will help developers boost user loyalty through NFT rewards and reimagine traditional games with user-owned content. With the policy update, Google aims to enhance creative in-app experiences and help developers expand their business. However, developers should take care of certain things before they reap the rewards.

Apps or games must be transparent about tokenized digital content

Google Play's new policy requires developers to be transparent with users about tokenized digital content. Apps or games will have to be forthright about the availability of blockchain content on their page. Epic Games have a similar requirement for blockchain-based games. Google will allow users to unlock in-app content with NFTs purchased elsewhere. Apple does not allow that.

Apps must not promote or glamorize crypto trading activities

For additional user protection, Google has prohibited developers from promoting or glamorizing "any potential earning from playing or trading activities." Apps should also be in line with Google Play's Real Money Gambling, Games, and Contests policy. If not, they will not be allowed to accept money for a chance to win assets of unknown monetary value.

NFTs must be used for enhancing in-game experience

Google has made it clear the NFTs bought by users should be used to enhance the user's in-game experience or aid in advancing the game. They cannot be used as a wager or stake for an opportunity to win prizes. Also, developers won't be allowed to sell NFT bundles without disclosing their content or value.

Reddit helped Google with the policy update

Google developed the new policy with Reddit's help. Reddit has had great success with crypto wallets and NFT avatars. Mythical Games also helped Google in updating its Play policy. Users will begin seeing the changes in apps and games in late summer. The company will first test this with a group of select developers before a wider rollout later this year.