Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Feb 23, 2023

Bitcoin has moved up 1.84% in the past 24 hours to trade at $24,498.52. It is 0.73% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.75% from yesterday to trade at $1,668.74. It has fallen 1.56% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $473.02 billion and $204.29 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $313.97, which is 2.32% more than yesterday and 3.23% lower from the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 1.97% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.08% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.93%) and $0.088 (up 2.06%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 3.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.457 (up 1.90%), $7.2793 (down 0.28%), $0.000011 (up 3%), and $1.41 (up 3.91%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.22% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.77%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.18% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.21%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Stacks, Optimism, Ravencoin, Enjin Coin, and Tezos. They are trading at $0.88 (up 22.72%), $2.80 (up 15.26%), $0.033 (up 14.70%), $0.55 (up 14.57%), and $1.43 (up 12.84%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.20%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Filecoin, Internet Computer, Flare, UNUS SED LEO, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $8.24 (down 8.44%), $6.92 (down 3.57%), $0.044 (down 3.05%), $3.35 (down 2.99%), and $1.45 (down 1.52%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. The 24-hout volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $21.41 billion (down 14.18%) and $1.78 billion (down 1.48%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $1.01 billion which is up 34.43% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Uniswap, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $20.66 (down 1.12%), $7.03 (up 1.45%), $0.99 (up 0.07%), $24,475.01 (up 1.82%), and $7.92 (up 5.73%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Tezos, Decentraland, and Flow. They are currently trading at $5.63 (up 0.96%), $6.92 (down 3.47%), $1.43 (up 12.82%), $0.77 (up 4.07%), and $1.28 (up 1.23%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.11 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.73 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $806.54 billion.