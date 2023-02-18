Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Written by Mudit Dube Feb 18, 2023, 11:14 am 3 min read

Polygon has gained nearly 24% in the last one week

Bitcoin has climbed 3.67% over the last 24 hours, trading at $24,618.38. It is 13.41% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.53% from yesterday and now trades at $1,698.43. It is up 11.66% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $475.11 billion and $207.92 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $316.64, which is 3.22% higher than yesterday and 2.99% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 1.66% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.94% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.62%) and $0.088 (up 2.63%), respectively.

Solana is down by 2.05% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.013 (down 5.85%), $7.1899 (up 6.60%), $0.000011 (up 2.84%), and $1.54 (up 9.21%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 2.05% while Polka Dot has gained 17.43%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.72% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 23.97%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Klaytn, Flow, Filecoin, EOS, and OKB. They are trading at $0.22 (up 23.43%), $1.39 (up 21.93%), $7.61 (up 19.53%), $1.22 (up 15.27%), and $55.13 (up 14.57%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.24%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are ImmutableX, BinaryX, MAGIC, and USDD. They are trading at $1.11 (down 1.49%), $168.46 (down 0.60%), $2.03 (down 0.43%), and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $25.3 billion (down 15.90%) and $1.76 billion (down 25.14%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.91 billion which is down 20.94% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Uniswap, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $19.74 (up 4.51%), $6.93 (up 4.76%), $0.99 (up 0.09%), $24,598.25 (up 3.67%), and $7.64 (up 6.55%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $7.40 (up 13.83%), $5.63 (up 6.56%), $1.40 (up 22.56%), $0.77 (up 4.38%), and $1.25 (up 8.61%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.87 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $987.75 billion last month, in comparison to $830.1 billion three months ago.