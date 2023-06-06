Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 6: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for June 6: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2023, 10:07 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX has a favorable rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX aims to enhance the in-game combat experience by providing free accessories. Through the rewards redemption program which runs on a daily basis, gamers can unlock a variety of exciting goodies without having to spend real money. Those who are hesitant to use resources to collect gaming equipment can utilize the redeemable codes and grab some exclusive freebies.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has witnessed a huge surge in popularity since its debut in September 2021.

Despite being restricted to the Android OS, the battle royale game has been downloaded more than 100 million times.

In such a scenario, developers show their appreciation and aim to retain the user base, by disseminating redeemable codes, which help unlock free in-game rewards.

Each code is redeemable once per player

Players are permitted to redeem codes through the rewards redemption webpage only if they log in using their official gaming credentials. Guest IDs are not allowed for code redemption. Every redeemable character set has a single-use restriction per player. Also, they should be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release. Only individuals on Indian servers can use the codes.

Check out the codes for June 6

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. June 6. Utilize them to collect free bonuses. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, EYH2W3XK8UPG. UVX9PYZV54AC, BR43FMAPYEZZ, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q. HNC95435FAGJ, NPYFATT3HGSQ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, B3G7A22TWDR7X. 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FF7MUY4ME6SC, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, X99TK56XDJ4X. MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSEN5MX, MCPW2D2WKWF2.

Follow this process to collect rewards

To redeem codes, head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK login credentials to access your account. Type a code into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Every successful redemption will let you pick up the associated reward from the game's mail/notification section.

Have a look at some popular Free Fire MAX alternatives

The Google Play Store is home to several battle royale games other than Free Fire MAX. The list includes BGMI, Fortnite﻿, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty. These titles are alike in terms of gameplay but promote different experiences.