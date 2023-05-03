Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 3

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 03, 2023, 10:24 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that provides a wide range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. In order to retain players, the creators of the game supply exclusive rewards which players can use to improve their gaming strategies on the battlefield. The in-game collectibles can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has gained immense popularity since its release in September 2021.

The game has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is currently available only to Android users in India.

The free rewards redemption program, improved gameplay, and frequent updates, among other gaming policies, have attributed to the game's widespread popularity.

Each redeem code is valid only once

There are a few rules to be followed to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. Users must log in to the official rewards redemption website using their official credentials since Guest IDs are not permitted. Each player can redeem as many codes as they want to but each redeem code is valid only once. The codes expire 12-18 hours after release.

The redeem codes unlock free access to exclusive rewards

The redeem codes in Free Fire MAX unlock free access to a number of additional bonus supplies. The list includes diamonds, protective gear, loot crates, royale vouchers, pets, weapons, and more.

Here are the codes for May 3

Check out the codes for today: MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ.

Follow these instructions to redeem the free codes

Head to the official rewards redemption webpage (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in to your gaming account using your registered Apple ID, Google, Facebook, Huawei, Twitter, or VK credentials. Enter any 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box and select 'Confirm,' and then 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you will be able to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.