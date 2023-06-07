Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 7: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 07, 2023, 09:54 am 2 min read

The game was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game that provides a wide range of exclusive rewards on a daily basis. The additional in-game items can be accessed for free via the rewards redemption program or can be purchased using real money as well. The in-game collectibles come in handy during combat and help players improve their scoreboard rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released with graphical enhancements in September 2021.

The gaming policies, including the free rewards redemption program, frequent updates, and enhanced gameplay, have attributed to its growing popularity.

The game is currently available only to Android users in India. It has managed to secure a favorable rating of 4.2 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

Each redeemable code is valid only once

In order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, there are a few ground rules which have to be followed. The codes can only be redeemed via the game's official rewards redemption website. Players can access as many codes as they wish to but each redeemable code is valid only once. The codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release.

The rewards include weapons, and protective gear among others

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide free access to several bonuses. The list includes pets, weapons, protective gear, diamonds, loot crates, rewards points, and premium bundles, among others.

Here are the codes for June 7

Check out the codes for today: DCV3-BH4E-JRFI, JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ, Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D, FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS. AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI, ET5W-G345-T6YH, RGY1-TG4F-VBE4, G5B6-NY3M-KU8H. GEF8-B4N5-M6YK, OB98-7FD6-E5TR.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Visit the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Google, Apple ID, or VK credentials. Enter any redeemable code in the text box and click 'Confirm,' and then select 'Ok.' You will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section after every successful redemption.