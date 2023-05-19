Technology

Leaked video confirms Pixel 8 Pro's design and temperature-monitoring feature

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2023, 12:18 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 8 Pro will have a flat screen (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and Smartprix)

Google's Pixel 8 series is likely to debut in October. While the launch is still months away, the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro has appeared in a leaked video. The clip, provided by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski to 91mobiles, fully reveals the flagship device's design. It also confirms that the handset will be able to record body temperature via an infrared (IR) sensor at the back.

Why does this story matter?

Google has consistently failed when it comes to safeguarding secrets around Pixel hardware. Hence, the Pixel 8 Pro's seemingly official video leaking months ahead of its debut is not much of a surprise.

Talking about the clip, the handset will offer a more refined look than the Pixel 7 Pro and some features that may or may not end up being too gimmicky.

The device's design closely matches its early renders

The Pixel 8 Pro was revealed in renders two months ago, showcasing a flat screen and a redesigned metal camera bar housing three cameras within one big oval cutout instead of being partially separated, as seen on the Pixel 7 Pro. The metallic camera visor will also have an LED flash, along with a new IR sensor just below it.

The IR sensor will help measure body temperature

The Pixel 8 Pro's dedicated IR sensor is similar to what most contactless thermometers use to measure body temperature. In addition to this capability, the sensor may also aid in better scene detection and color processing. The data tracked by the sensor will be stored locally on the device and processed by the Android Private Compute Core.

Here's how Pixel 8 Pro will monitor body temperature

Smoothly move the device across to record a precise temperature reading

The leaked clip demonstrates how the Pixel 8 Pro's built-in IR sensor will help measure body temperature. A person will have to hold the device close to their forehead, without touching the skin. Upon tapping the on-screen button, they will have to move the handset toward their temple. Once the reading has been taken, the device will vibrate and display the body temperature.

Pixel 8 series is expected to launch in October

Google may announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models in October. The devices will get the company's latest Tensor G3 chipset and pack several Android 14 software tricks. A second-generation Pixel Watch is also expected to debut alongside.