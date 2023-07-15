Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 15 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 15, 2023 | 10:28 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is restricted to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX aims to enhance the in-game combat experience by offering free gaming accessories. Each day, the developers publish a fresh set of redeemable codes that allow individuals to unlock exclusive rewards for free. The bonuses increase the chances of in-game survival and improve the leaderboard experience. Check out the codes for today and the steps to redeem them.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is highly popular in India's Android ecosystem. It has been downloaded more than 100 million times and holds a favorable rating of 4.3. As a token of appreciation, the battle royale game developers introduce redeemable codes that allow players to collect free rewards. The redeemed items can be used to customize characters or weapons without spending resources.

Codes are valid for a limited timeframe

Gamers can redeem Free Fire MAX codes via the rewards redemption webpage only by using the official login credentials. Guest IDs are not permitted. Also, the codes can be claimed only by players on the Indian servers. In addition, they have a single-use restriction per account. The codes are valid for a limited timeframe, meaning they must be redeemed between 12-18 hours.

Here are the codes for July 15

The Free Fire MAX codes for July 15 are listed here: FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG FFCMCPSUYUY7E, MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG, NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ

Use these steps to claim rewards

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, or other credentials, and log in to your gaming account. Type a code into the text field, click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up a reward from the game's notification panel.

Here are some alternatives to Free Fire MAX

If you want to try battle royale games other than Free Fire MAX, visit the Google Play Store and check out titles such as BGMI, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty. Every battle royale game offers a different set of features and experiences.