Garena Free Fire MAX's July 14 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 14, 2023 | 10:09 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has a download size of 605MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX was released with graphical advancements in September 2021. The game has received a positive response from the Android community, surpassing 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Now, as a gesture of appreciation, the creators publish redeemable codes on a regular basis, helping players unlock a host of in-game accessories for free. Check out the codes for July 14.

Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with friends is an exciting journey. However, Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption system makes it even more adventurous by allowing individuals to earn exclusive in-game items. Redeemable codes are often helpful to those who are on the fence to spend real money on in-game accessories. The bonuses aid gamers in improving their performance and scoreboard ranking.

Use of guest IDs isn't permitted

A player can redeem Free Fire MAX codes only if they log in to the official rewards redemption page using their registered gaming credentials. Guest IDs are not accepted for code redemption. Additionally, the codes can be claimed only by gamers on Indian servers. Each code is accessible once per individual. However, it should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for July 14

The Free Fire MAX codes for July 14 are listed here. Utilize them to collect rewards. V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW3D28VZD6, NPFYATT3HGSQ, MCPW2D1U3XA3 EYH2W3XK8UPG, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, FFCMCPSEN5MX XZJZE25WEFJJ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, BR43FMAPYEZZ, FFCMCPSJ99S3 UVX9PYZV54AC, NPYFATT3HGSQ

How to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page. Now, log in to your account using your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK login details. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click 'Confirm.' Then, press 'Ok.' After each successful redemption, you can retrieve the corresponding reward from your in-game mail/notification center.

You can earn these rewards

Individuals can unlock several Free Fire MAX rewards using the 12-digit codes. The long list of freebies includes costumes, diamonds, pets, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more. These assist individuals in improving their performance on the battleground.