How to activate and use UPI Lite on Google Pay

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 13, 2023 | 07:04 pm 3 min read

The maximum spending limit has been capped at Rs. 4,000 per day (Photo credit: Google)

Google Pay (GPay) has introduced UPI Lite in India, which allows you to make faster payments for small amounts, without having to enter the UPI PIN to make the transaction. You can spend up to Rs. 200 at a time and the maximum spending limit has been capped at Rs. 4,000 per day. Here's how to set up UPI Lite for your account.

You can spend Rs. 4,000 via UPI Lite per day

You can add up to Rs. 2,000 to your UPI Lite account twice a day, bringing the total spending limit up to Rs. 4,000. Each time you can make a transaction of up to Rs. 200. Take note that when you activate UPI Lite for your account, that will be selected as the default option for payments of Rs. 200 or less.

What are the benefits of UPI Lite?

Money is deducted from your UPI Lite balance, which means you don't have to punch in your security PIN for making a payment of Rs. 200 or lesser. UPI Lite transactions will be reflected on Google Pay and not in your bank statements. "Only your initial load, top up and unload transactions show up on your bank statement," per Google's official blog.

Here's how to set up UPI Lite account on Gpay

First, head to the Google Pay app on your phone. Click on your profile picture and tap 'Pay PIN-free UPI Lite' from the payment method. Enter the sum (up to Rs. 2,000) you wish to add to your account. Enter your UPI PIN and your account will be created. Take note, you are only allowed to create one UPI Lite account on Google Pay.

Which banks support UPI Lite payments?

The list of banks that support UPI Lite payments includes AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, South Indian Bank, and Union Bank of India. More banks will join in the coming months.

UPI Lite balance is displayed within the app's home screen

To make payments using UPI Lite on Google Pay, first scan the merchant's QR code/enter the phone number. Now, enter the amount to pay and then select UPI Lite account to complete the transaction. Your current UPI Lite balance will be visible on the app's home screen. To track your list of UPI Lite payments, head to the search bar and select UPI Lite.

RBI introduced the UPI LITE feature in September 2022

According to the official Google blog, you cannot use UPI Lite to make certain payments such as autopay, payment collect requests, and UPI International payments. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the UPI LITE option in September 2022 to make UPI transactions easier for users and the feature is supported by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).