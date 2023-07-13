Technology

New WhatsApp features: Animated avatars, simplified chat list, and more

July 13, 2023

Animated avatar stickers are not accessible yet (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

The avatar feature on WhatsApp quickly became a favorite among users and now it is getting better. The Meta-owned app is developing an animated version for avatars, similar to what you see on Instagram. However, the animated avatar facility is not accessible just yet. It will soon undergo testing on the beta channel after which we can expect a wider rollout.

Animated avatar stickers would be a fun way to communicate

While sending GIFs and emojis is a great way to communicate on WhatsApp, animated avatar stickers would give a more personalized touch. Needless to mention, the animated avatar sticker pack will be accessible from the media editor, alongside GIFs and other sticker packs. WhatsApp most likely will allow you to add them to status updates as well.

The improved avatars will be released via future update

The animated avatar sticker feature was spotted as part of the Android beta update carrying version ID 2.23.15.6. It may be released on the stable version soon. It is worth mentioning Instagram allows you to use animated avatars, in chats and stories.

How to create avatars on WhatsApp?

If you are not entirely sure how to create avatars on WhatsApp, we've got you covered. First, head to settings>Avatar > Create Your Avatar. After you have customized it according to your preference, save the changes. Once that's done, you get a personalized sticker pack of your avatar which you can share with contacts. You can also set your avatar as your display picture.

WhatsApp is also working on other enhancements

WhatsApp is working on a couple of other improvements. As of now, these enhancements are available only to beta users. The app is rolling out an improved full-width messaging interface, specifically for community announcement groups. The improved interface shows messages across the full screen, making it easier for users to read, and a marked difference from other chats.

WhatsApp has simplified the chat list interface on iOS beta

WhatsApp is also releasing a simpler chat list interface on the iOS beta version. The changes bring in new entry points for accessing broadcast lists and creating groups. Beta users can now access broadcast lists from the in-app settings section as well.