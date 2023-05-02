India

WhatsApp banned over 47 lakh Indian accounts in March: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 02, 2023, 01:23 pm 1 min read

In February, the platform banned nearly 46 lakh Indian accounts

WhatsApp, a messaging application owned by Meta, banned more than 47 lakh Indian accounts in March this year, according to its latest user safety report. In February alone, the platform banned nearly 46 lakh Indian accounts. The report revealed that WhatsApp took action in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and WhatsApp's terms of service.

WhatsApp proactively banned over 16 lakh accounts before any complaints

According to the report, WhatsApp banned 47,15,906 Indian accounts between March 1 and March 30, 2023. Of these, 16,59,385 accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users. According to WhatsApp, its abuse detection operates at three stages— at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback that it receives through user reports and blocks.