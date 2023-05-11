Technology

Upcoming WhatsApp features: Edit messages, silence unknown calls, and more

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 11, 2023, 06:47 pm 3 min read

The edit message feature is currently being tested on the beta channel

WhatsApp might soon introduce a feature to edit messages. Recent developments, as reported by WABetaInfo, suggest that the facility might be inching closer to launch. It has been spotted testing on the Android beta channel which means it could soon be introduced on the stable app. The application also has a couple of other interesting features in the works. Let's take a closer look.

Why does this story matter?

You would soon not have to worry about typos while sending messages via WhatsApp. The edit feature will come to your rescue.

While it has been known for some time that the Meta-owned app was working on the option to edit messages, it was only earlier this week that the app started testing the feature.

You will have to edit messages within 15 minutes

You will have a 15-minute window within which you have to edit the sent message. The edit feature might be incorporated within the messaging option available inside the chat. Further, the texts which have been modified will carry an 'edited' tag in the message bubble. However, we do not know yet if other messages, apart from texts, could also be modified.

WhatsApp may limit the number of edits made

There are also certain other things that are unclear. As of now, we do not know if WhatsApp will limit how many times you will be allowed to edit a message and if you will be able to edit messages from your synced devices as well. The app could make more improvements to the feature before it is released in the stable channel.

The feature is currently limited to the beta channel

The option to edit messages is currently available to users on the Android beta channel, as part of the update carrying version 2.23.10.13. The company could launch the feature via a future firmware.

WhatsApp has partnered with Truecaller to block spam communications

Recently, WhatsApp said it will bring in the caller identification service from Truecaller to the app, in order to put an end to spam calls. The feature is expected to be released worldwide by late May. However, it is unclear whether WhatsApp plans to only bring Truecaller's Caller ID feature or it will also introduce the spam call filter.

Blocking unknown callers will become easier

The company is also developing other features to block spam calls and messages. WhatsApp will soon get a silence unknown caller facility. Once the option is enabled, it will automatically mute incoming calls from unknown numbers. Also, the app is working on a block shortcut which will allow you to conveniently block unknown users right from the notifications.