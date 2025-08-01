Microsoft is now a $4T company!

Microsoft has joined NVIDIA in the exclusive $4 trillion market capitalization club. The tech giant's shares surged nearly 8.2% on Thursday, pushing its market value past the $4 trillion mark. With this, the combined worth of the world's three largest tech companies, Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, now exceeds that of China's entire equity market.

Market dominance Tech giants worth more than China's equity market The combined market capitalization of Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA is $11.6 trillion, according to Bloomberg data. This is more than the total valuation of any other equity market outside the US. The US equity market remains the largest globally with a total valuation of $66.7 trillion, while China ranks second with a valuation of $11.5 trillion, now less than that of these three tech giants combined.

Tech valuation NVIDIA is now bigger than India's GDP At a market value of $4.5 trillion, NVIDIA Corporation is now larger than India's GDP, which the IMF estimates at $4.2 trillion (projected to rise to $4.3 trillion by the end of 2025). Collectively, Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA now account for 17.4% of the total US market capitalization. In comparison, India's three largest listed companies, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel, have a combined market value of $523 billion or just 10.2% of India's $5.2 trillion equity market.