US sees record layoffs since 2020 as AI reshapes work 

The United States is witnessing a record wave of job cuts, with the number of layoffs in the first half of 2025 hitting the highest level since the pandemic year of 2020. According to data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a staggering 744,308 job cuts have been announced across various sectors. This is the highest number since early 2020 when nearly 1.6 million jobs were lost due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Tech layoffs Microsoft cuts 9,000 jobs as part of major layoff round Microsoft announced a major layoff earlier this week, cutting nearly 4% of its workforce, which translates to around 9,000 employees. This comes as the tech giant's second major layoff round this year. The company's restructuring is part of a broader trend across industries with companies like Del Monte, 23andMe, and At Home announcing job cuts amid bankruptcy filings.

Factors influencing layoffs AI adoption replacing entry-level jobs The rise in job cuts is also attributed to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in businesses. Entry-level and routine jobs are increasingly being replaced by AI, leading to a silent but significant impact on employment. The economic slowdown and unstable financial markets have also contributed to another 154,000 layoffs this year.