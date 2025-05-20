What's the story

Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, is set to commence today at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) and will continue through May 21.

The opening keynote, led by CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives, will be livestreamed on Google's I/O website and YouTube channel.

The keynote is expected to last a couple of hours, focusing primarily on artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), Android 16 updates, and more.