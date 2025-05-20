Google I/O starts today—How to watch and what to expect
What's the story
Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, is set to commence today at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) and will continue through May 21.
The opening keynote, led by CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives, will be livestreamed on Google's I/O website and YouTube channel.
The keynote is expected to last a couple of hours, focusing primarily on artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), Android 16 updates, and more.
AI focus
AI to dominate the event
The next I/O keynote will be all about AI, a trend we've seen for the last two years.
Google's Gemini and other AI models have ruled previous events as the company battles OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft in a heated race for AI supremacy.
The tech giant is likely to unveil new Gemini features for phones and devices, updated models with improved capabilities, and Project Astra updates highlighting its cutting-edge work in artificial intelligence.
XR updates
XR updates and Google glasses
While AI will dominate the I/O event, Google has also promised updates on Android XR.
The company's extended reality OS didn't get much attention in last week's Android Show, other than confirming Gemini support.
However, Sameer Samat, head of Android, hinted at more details about Google's prototype smart glasses at the I/O conference.
This could be Google's last chance to detail its software before Samsung launches its Project Moohan Android XR headset later this year.