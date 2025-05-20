Google just dropped an AI research app for your smartphone
What's the story
Google has officially launched the NotebookLM app for Android and iOS platforms. The announcement comes just a day ahead of the much-anticipated Google I/O 2025 event.
First introduced in 2023, this AI-powered note-taking and research assistant was only available on the desktop.
The new mobile versions seek to make this service more accessible, enabling users to use its features on-the-go.
App capabilities
NotebookLM's features and functionalities
NotebookLM is aimed at making the understanding of complex information easier. It provides smart summaries and the option to ask questions about documents and other materials.
The app also offers Audio Overviews, which are AI-generated podcasts based on the source material provided by the user.
These audio overviews can be played in the background and are available offline, making it more convenient for users.
User interaction
NotebookLM's notebook management and source integration
The NotebookLM app lets you create new notebooks and see the existing ones.
When you are viewing a website, PDF, or YouTube video on your device, you can tap the share icon and select NotebookLM to add it as a new source.
The app also lets you view sources already uploaded in each notebook. This makes the note-taking process seamless by bringing everything into one place.
It also offers a light/dark screen mode, which adapts based on your device settings.