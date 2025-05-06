What's the story

Google is all set to unveil its latest Android design language, "Material Design 3 Expressive," at the upcoming Google I/O developer conference.

The announcement came via an event schedule on Google's website and a mistakenly published blog, revealing the highlights of new Android design language.

The upcoming design system will focus on creating interfaces that resonate with users on an emotional level, greatly influencing how app developers tailor experiences for their audience.