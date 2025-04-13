What's the story

Google is fixing a common pain point in its messaging app, Google Messages, with a taller text field.

The update comes just after the recent redesign of the compose field.

The previous limitation of four lines often forced users to scroll down to see their first messages, particularly when sharing URLs.

But now, with the latest beta version (20250409_01_RC00), you can have up to 14 lines of text in an expanded text box.