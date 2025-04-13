Google Messages now allows typing longer messages without scrolling
What's the story
Google is fixing a common pain point in its messaging app, Google Messages, with a taller text field.
The update comes just after the recent redesign of the compose field.
The previous limitation of four lines often forced users to scroll down to see their first messages, particularly when sharing URLs.
But now, with the latest beta version (20250409_01_RC00), you can have up to 14 lines of text in an expanded text box.
Beta release
Beta version now available
The new feature is available in the beta version of Google Messages, but not in the stable channel yet.
This improvement comes as a nice quality-of-life enhancement for those who use the app regularly for communication.
The expanded text field will let you see everything you have typed before hitting the send button. No more need of scrolling down.
Design alignment
Aligning with Material 3 design
Along with the taller text field, Google has also made some minor tweaks to bring the messaging app in line with Material 3 design principles.
This includes adding more padding on the top and bottom of the inactive/empty text field.
As a result of this change, the send button has also been enlarged for better usability.