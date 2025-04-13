Watch: ISS shares how India looks from space at night
What's the story
The International Space Station (ISS) has posted stunning images of Earth on social media platform X.
Among them was a mesmerizing view of India lit up by city lights and stars.
"When you can see the stars above, the city lights below, and the atmospheric glow blanketing Earth's horizon," read the ISS post.
The image highlighted India's densely populated regions as bright clusters on a dark night sky.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the pictures
When you can see the stars above, the city lights below, and the atmospheric glow blanketing Earth's horizon.— International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 12, 2025
Pic 1) Midwest United States
Pic 2) India
Pic 3) Southeast Asia
Pic 4) Canada pic.twitter.com/nRa56Ov3cm
Other images
ISS captures Earth's diverse landscapes
Along with the breathtaking view of India, the ISS also shared three other images showcasing different parts of Earth.
One of the pictures highlighted the Midwest United States with its complex cloud patterns.
Another photo highlighted Southeast Asia's unique land-water combination with scattered clouds.
Finally, the fourth one showed a nighttime view of Canada where city lights were contrasted with a glowing green aurora across the sky.
Orbital perspective
ISS orbits Earth at an altitude of 370-460km
The ISS, as NASA describes, orbits Earth at an altitude of 370km to 460km. This unique position enables it to regularly capture and share breathtaking images of our planet.
The images shared by ISS were widely admired on social media, with users expressing their awe at the beauty of Earth as seen from space.