What's the story

OpenAI is working on a game-changing AI agent, the Agentic Software Engineer (A-SWE).

This futuristic tech will not just do regular software engineering work but also take care of quality assurance, bug testing, and documentation.

OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar revealed A-SWE can autonomously develop apps and handle significant tasks related to software development.

This includes picking a pull request (PR) from a human engineer and converting it into a working app.