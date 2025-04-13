Amazon delivery drivers could save your life: Here's how
What's the story
Global e-commerce leader Amazon is reportedly expanding its reach into the healthcare sector to save lives.
As part of this strategy, the company is considering training its delivery drivers in CPR and equipping its delivery vans with defibrillators.
First tested in 2023 under a program named Project Pulse, more than 100 Amazon drivers from cities such as London, Amsterdam, and Bologna participated in this pilot program.
Initiative
Project Pulse alerts nearby drivers to emergencies
Project Pulse drivers were notified through citizen responder apps about emergencies where they could offer immediate help.
However, it's worth noting that this program wasn't a substitute for professional medical services; emergency responders were already present at the scene when these alerts were triggered.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the company is "evaluating the feedback and exploring additional opportunities for future programs."
Expansion
Amazon's healthcare ambitions: A strategic move
This foray into healthcare is viewed as a strategic move for Amazon, particularly following its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical in early 2023.
The company hopes to expand its healthcare ambitions beyond primary care.
With rivals such as Walgreens and Walmart pulling back from primary care services, Amazon seems confident in its capacity to redefine healthcare delivery and provide more than just packages at customers' doorsteps.