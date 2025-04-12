WhatsApp down: Users facing problems in sending messages, posting statuses
What's the story
WhatsApp users were hit by disruptions today, with many unable to send messages or update their statuses.
The outage was so prominent that social media users started using #Whatsappdown.
According to DownDetector, a platform that tracks outages by collecting user-reported errors from across the web, over 463 complaints were filed against WhatsApp by 5:13pm IST.
Complaint breakdown
Majority of complaints centered on messaging issues
The bulk of the complaints, more than 80%, were associated with problems in sending messages. Meanwhile, some 15% of the users reported issues in the app itself and 4% experienced trouble while logging in. Others also faced problems while uploading their statuses/sending messages in groups.
User reactions
Users took to social media to report issues
Users took to social media platforms, including X, to express their concerns regarding the WhatsApp outage.
One user tweeted, "Is WhatsApp down? I have been trying to upload the status but it couldn't."
Another user shared their frustration by saying, "I thought it was an issue with iOS 18.4 since I started facing it after the upgrade."
Lack of response
No official statement from WhatsApp
So far, there has been no official comment from WhatsApp on the outage.
Notably, some users also reported similar outages on other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
The incident comes just over a month after another major outage in late February that left many users across the globe unable to use the app properly.