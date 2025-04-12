What's the story

Tonight, skywatchers will see the full Pink 'Micromoon' along with the northern lights (auroras).

The full Moon will rise at 8:22pm EDT (5:52 am IST, Sunday).

Unlike Supermoon, which shall arrive later this year looking bigger and stronger, a Micromoon is smaller and dimmer as it occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth.