Northern lights to spice up 'Micromoon' tonight: How to watch
What's the story
Tonight, skywatchers will see the full Pink 'Micromoon' along with the northern lights (auroras).
The full Moon will rise at 8:22pm EDT (5:52 am IST, Sunday).
Unlike Supermoon, which shall arrive later this year looking bigger and stronger, a Micromoon is smaller and dimmer as it occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth.
Cosmic event
It will be dimmest full Moon of 2025
The April full Moon is commonly called the full Pink Moon, not because of its hue but due to the traditional naming associated with the blooming of pink flowers in April. It will be the tiniest and dimmest full Moon of 2025.
Storm alert
Potential geomagnetic storm to coincide with full Pink Micromoon
The April full Moon will also coincide with a possible geomagnetic storm (G1) caused by a coronal mass ejection (CME) heading toward Earth.
The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has shared this update, predicting that the CME is likely to hit our magnetic field over the weekend.
This could lead to auroras visible in some parts of the northern US, including northern Michigan and Maine.
Additional flares
Possibility of more auroras this weekend
The SWPC has hinted there could be more chances to see the aurora soon.
Their most recent forecast advises to keep an eye on sunspot region AR4055 for possible solar flares over the weekend, which could produce more CMEs.
This heightened solar activity could offer more opportunities for skywatchers to see stunning displays of northern lights, just in time for the full Pink Micromoon event.