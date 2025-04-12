What's the story

India is developing 25 chipsets on the basis of indigenous intellectual property (IP), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

The effort is part of the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme and targets high-risk areas such as surveillance and Wi-Fi access.

Speaking to Business Standard, Vaishnaw confirmed that 13 projects are underway, spearheaded by the Bengaluru-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).