Summarize Simplifying... In short Prada, in partnership with Axiom Space, is designing unisex spacesuits for NASA's Artemis 3 Moon mission.

These suits, inspired by Italy's Luna Rossa America's Cup boat, are engineered to withstand extreme lunar temperatures and provide comfort, radiation protection, and oxygen supply for up to eight-hour moonwalks.

The materials used for the boots remain a secret, adding a touch of mystery to this high fashion-space exploration collaboration. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Artemis 3 is scheduled for September 2026

Gucci-rival Prada designing spacesuits for NASA's Artemis 3 Moon mission

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:20 pm Oct 16, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Italian luxury fashion house, Prada, is ready to make a major contribution to NASA's Artemis 3 mission. The brand has been tasked with designing spacesuits for astronauts taking part in the lunar south pole expedition, which is slated for launch in September 2026. This collaboration marks a new milestone in Prada's legacy, as it takes its influence from high fashion to high-altitude exploration.

Strategic partnership

Prada collaborates with Axiom Space

The making of these spacesuits stems from a strategic partnership between Prada and Axiom Space, a private space company. The suits will be unisex and will sport a predominantly white exterior, akin to those worn during the Apollo missions more than half a century ago. They will also flaunt gray and red stripes inspired by Italy's Luna Rossa America's Cup boat, another Prada-sponsored entity.

Engineering excellence

Spacesuits to withstand extreme lunar conditions

The Artemis 3 mission will explore the water craters of the Moon's south pole, some of the coldest spots in the universe. The Prada-designed spacesuits are designed to withstand temperatures between 54 degrees Celsius in sunlight, and minus 203 degrees Celsius in shadowed areas. Matt Ondler, Axiom Space's President, stressed at a press event in Milan that these suits required "extreme engineering" and "fantastic manufacturing capability" due to the hazardous environments they will encounter.

Design innovation

A blend of engineering, science, and art

The Prada-designed spacesuits are not just about style. They are also about functionality. They are made to provide comfort, radiation protection, and external pressure resistance. They will also supply power and oxygen for up to eight-hour moonwalks. Russell Ralston, Axiom's spacesuit program manager, said that they have "blended engineering, science and art to produce the ultimate garments for future moonwalkers."

Material mystery

Spacesuit boots: A design challenge

The design of the boots for these spacesuits was particularly challenging because they need to be insulated and durable. Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's Marketing Manager, said the materials used in their construction remain confidential. This secrecy adds an element of intrigue to the already groundbreaking collaboration between high fashion and space exploration.