The collected names will be etched onto a chip that will be affixed to the VIPER rover

NASA offers last chance to send your name to Moon

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:41 pm Mar 15, 202406:41 pm

What's the story The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is providing a unique opportunity for individuals to send their names to the Moon, by its Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER). The rover is scheduled for a lunar mission in late 2024, aimed at exploring water ice on the Moon's south pole. The deadline for name submissions is March 16, and participants can sign up through a dedicated portal.

How to send your name to the Moon with VIPER?

To participate in this unique opportunity of sending your name to the Moon, individuals need to visit a specific NASA website and provide their first name, last name, and pin code. Upon submission, they will receive a digital boarding pass for download. The names collected through this process will be etched onto a chip that will be affixed to the VIPER rover.

VIPER's mission involves exploring the lunar south pole

VIPER's mission on the Moon involves exploring crater rims and permanently shadowed craters, some of the most frigid places in our solar system. The rover will sample various types of lunar soil and ambiance during its 100-day lifespan, covering approximately 20km. Astrobotic's Griffin lander, launched by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket, will deliver VIPER to the Moon as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.

Significance

VIPER's role in NASA's Artemis program and lunar research

VIPER is the first resource mapping mission on another cosmic body, aiming to determine distribution of frigid water and other elements in the lunar south pole. The data will enhance our understanding of the lunar elements' cosmic origin and preservation over billions of years. This mission will play a pivotal role in furthering NASA's Artemis program, paving the way for a survivable human presence on the Moon, and supporting NASA's goal of resending humans to the lunar surface by 2026.