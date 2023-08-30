Last Super Blue Moon before 2032 to dazzle sky tonight

Last Super Blue Moon before 2032 to dazzle sky tonight

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 30, 2023

A rare celestial event, the Super Blue Moon, is set to grace the sky tonight. This phenomenon occurs when a supermoon and a Blue Moon coincide, resulting in a slightly larger and brighter full moon. The term "Blue Moon" refers to either two full moons in the same calendar month or the third full moon in a season with four full moons. Super Blue Moons occur on average once every decade due to Moon's elliptical orbit around Earth.

Following the full moon tonight, the celestial body will "rise and set" an hour late every night with its illuminated side shrinking. Ultimately on September 14, this will lead to a new moon, implying that it will vanish from the night sky. On September 29, skywatchers can look forward to the Full Corn Moon, the fourth and final supermoon of this year. Per Time and Date, the next Super Blue Moon will occur nine years later in August 2032.

Viewing tips for skywatchers

Skywatchers can observe the rare event tonight as the Moon rises over the eastern horizon around 7:10pm EDT (4:40am IST, Thursday). If the weather conditions are unfavorable, astronomy enthusiasts can make use of a free livestream that will be available through the Virtual Telescope Project. Next year, the supermoon is expected on September 18, with another following on October 17.

