ISRO successfully completes final orbit-raising operation for Chandrayaan-3 mission
July 25, 2023 | 02:57 pm 1 min read
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has performed the final orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-3. The space agency has carried out four such maneuvers since the mission's launch. The next operation called the TransLunar Injection (TLI) is scheduled for August 1. This will put the spacecraft on a trajectory where the Moon's gravity will eventually draw it toward the lunar orbit.
This is the fifth and final orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-3
