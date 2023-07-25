Technology

Elon Musk's 'X' is a trademark nightmare: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh July 25, 2023

Twitter's new name could come under trademark threat from multiple companies

Twitter is now called X. The platform also has a new logo in place of Larry the bird. Elon Musk's decision to rebrand the microblogging site has been the talking point worldwide. His obsession with the letter 'X' might come at a price, though. X could face legal challenges regarding its name and logo from multiple companies, including Meta and Microsoft.

Why does this story matter?

Twitter's complete transformation to X has been in the making for a while. Many see Musk's decision to change the platform's name and logo short-sighted. Future legal complications will prove them right. Considering the not-so-friendly relationship between Musk and his deep-pocketed rivals, multiple court dates are on the horizon. If not court dates, we may see them inside the octagon.

The letter 'X' is cited in multiple trademarks

The letter "X" is the new problem for the company formerly known as Twitter. The letter seems to be cited in multiple trademarks. Trademark attorneys believe that Musk's company is certainly going to be sued by someone over its new name. Meta and Microsoft are just two of the hundreds of companies that could put up a challenge against Twitter's rebranding.

Meta has registered 'X' for social networking sites

Meta owns a federal trademark to the letter "X" for "online social networking services" and "social networking services in the fields of entertainment, gaming, and application development." Meta's logo is two arrows—one white and one blue—pointing inward. Meanwhile, Twitter's "X" is a black and white rendition. Twitter may run into trouble since it is using "X" for social networking services.

Microsoft owns trademark to 'X' related to Xbox

Microsoft also owns a trademark related to the letter "X." It was registered in 2003. The trademark is connected to Xbox. The company owns the intellectual property rights to "X" for "online chat-rooms for transmission of messages" in computer and video games and "providing interactive multiplayer game services." There seem to be no overlapping use cases but Microsoft could still challenge Twitter.

Twitter may find it hard to defend the letter's usage

Microsoft and Meta may not challenge Twitter's rebranding unless they feel Musk's X encroaches on their brand equity. However, if they or anyone else challenge X, the platform may find it hard to defend the letter's usage. Especially considering the commercial popularity of the letter "X." If Twitter seeks protection, it is expected to be limited to the graphics of the logo.