TikTok adds text-only content to challenge X and Instagram's Threads

TikTok's text posts allow users to add music, background color, tags, and stickers (Photo credit: TikTok)

When it comes to short-form videos, there isn't anyone that does it like TikTok. The Chinese platform dominates that space. Now, it is eyeing short-form text posts. The social media site has introduced text-only posts to challenge the likes of Meta's Threads or X (formerly Twitter). The move could lead to an interesting dynamic shift in the heavily video-oriented TikTok.

Why does this story matter?

TikTok changed the social media landscape with short-form videos. The company's entry into text-based content, therefore, is interesting. It comes at a time when multiple platforms are trying to replace X. Interestingly, TikTok's new feature arrives as Twitter sheds its iconic bird logo. TikTok seems to be interested in exploiting Twitter's failure to exert its dominance in the text space.

TikTok's text posts are visually similar to Instagram Stories

TikTok's newly introduced text posts allow creators to "share their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content." The company said it is another way for creators to "express themselves." Users can already post photos and videos on TikTok. Like Instagram Stories, creators can add background colors, stickers, hashtags, or music to their text posts. They can also edit the way text appears.

Text posts have a 1,000-character limit

It is quite simple to use TikTok's new feature. Users have to head to the app's Camera page and select 'Text.' Selecting 'Text' directs users to the text composition page. A text post supports up to 1,000 characters. Like photos or videos, users can save any text post as a draft for more edits or discard them.

Text posts are interactive and engaging

While TikTok's new feature may seem borrowed, the platform has added its own flavor to it. The company has made text posts as engaging and interactive as photo or video posts. Users can engage with text posts by means of stitching, dueting, and commenting.

TikTok would be hoping to replicate success of static images

TikTok's text post feature arrives soon after Meta, its rival in short-form videos, launched Threads, an Instagram-based microblogging platform. Threads had a record-breaking opening week but engagement has died down since then. TikTok had great success when it copied Instagram and launched static photos. The company would be hoping for the same result this time too.